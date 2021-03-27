COVID-19: FG lauds Wike on Rivers consistent testing, mitigation efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

The Federal Government on Saturday lauded Governor Nyesom Wike on Rivers state’s consistent testing and frontal assault against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commendation was conveyed to Wike by Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, National Incident Manager, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 when the task force called on the Governor in Port Harcourt towards joining forces to coordinate key Covid-19 protocols ahead of flight resumption at the International wing of the Port Harcourt Airport.

Mohammad told Wike, “Rivers is one of the states that has been consistent in terms of testing. The many states that started testing have fallen back and we see different projections. They test this week, next week they go down, but Rivers has been very consistent.

“As of last week, Rivers has tested about 140,000 persons. You have diagnosed almost 7,000 cases of COVID-19 and the good thing is that over 92 per cent of those who were COVID-19 positive have all recovered from the illness.”

Ahead of the resumption of international flights at the Port Harcourt airport, Mohammad urged Rivers Government on the need to, “Identify a health facility which is a hotel where people who do not comply with the protocol will be kept for about eight days pending which they will be tested for COVID-19. If they are negative they will be allowed to go. If positive we will keep them in an isolation facility.”

Wike on the occasion dismissed the widespread perception that he has not taken the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, confirming that he had his first jab quietly at the Government House, Port Harcourt, without making a public show of it.

He said, “Some people said I did not take my vaccine. I did, but am not into public show. Taking a vaccine is not undertaking any project for anybody to see that you have taken the vaccine. It has turned to politics. Assuming what am taking is not the vaccine? I can pretend and then they will put it on the news that I have taken the vaccine.

“Nigerian likes to play politics in everything. They will call the press, Governor this has taken, Governor that has taken. But let them not tell you that I have not taken. I did my own in the Government House Clinic quietly. So I don’t need to begin to announce it to the world.”

On the One billion Naira given to Rivers by the PTF, Wike said it is being managed by the Commissioner for Health, emphasizing, “We are not people who collect money from the Task Force and divert it. We are not a party to that. We are ready to give account any day, anytime because that money is public fund.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

