COVID-19: Edo reviews curfew, civil servants resume regular work hours

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The Edo State Government has reviewed the curfew imposed in the state to now span from 12 midnight to 5 am, in the wake of the remarkable progress made in containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

This is also as civil servants are now to resume work for regular work hours while complying with the state’s COVID-19 protocols.

Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu in a press briefing said “With improved COVID-19 indices in the state, the curfew imposed is now reviewed to span from 12 midnight to 5 am daily as against the former 10 pm to 5 am daily.

“All civil servants are now to resume the regular working hours but with strict observance and compliance to all COVID-19 protocols including observing social distancing, compulsory use of facemasks and regular handwashing, amongst others.

He continued: “We would like to thank our dear people for your cooperation and support, as we work together to contain the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and restore normalcy to our state.

“Since December 2020, we have had to confront the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a government committed to ensuring the health and safety of our people, we deployed coordinated strategies with measures to break the chain of transmission and contain this pandemic.

“We put in strict guidelines, including a curfew and other measures to contain the spread of the virus. Mobile courts were set up and an extensive sensitization campaign was embarked on. In all these, we recorded impressive compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions, and we appreciate everyone for their roles in ensuring that the protocols were strictly adhered to. We also like to thank our religious leaders and others for their support.”

