Covid-19: Danjuma’s VSF donate facilities to Edo schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN initiative of Former Minister of Defence, Lt.Gen. Theophilus Danjuma known as Victims Support Fund (VSF) has donated facilities to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Edo State.

The items donated included a solar powered borehole, four hand wash stations, 2000 pieces of reusable facemasks, five oieces of four litre hand sanitisers, 120 bottles of 500ml liquid hand wash and five cartons of bleach.

The three schools that benefited in Edo state are Anglican Girls Grammar School and Itohan Girls Grammar School, both in Benin, as well as Ewohimi Secondary School, Ikeken-Ewohimi, Esan Southeast Local Government Area.

The Chairperson of VSF Taskforce on COVID-19, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, in her remarks, said the donations followed a successful implementation of the first and second phases of the VSF COVID-19 emergency intervention programme.

She said “VSF continues to work to provide relief to victims of insurgency and armed conflict in Nigeria especially in the core areas of livelihood and recovery, education and protection, infrastructural development and peace building.

“This is just our own way of ensuring that we consolidate and compliment the efforts of the Edo State government in combating and containment of the Corona virus especially because we know that Governor Obaseki and his wife have been doing remarkable work in ensuring that we reduce the spread of corona virus in Edo state.”

The donations were hailed by Edo Governor’s wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, who inaugurated the facilities at Anglican Girls Grammar School, Benin, the alma mater of the wife of Gen. Danjuma, Senator Daisy.

She said “We want to thank General Theophilus Danjuma and his beautiful wife, Sen Daisy Danjuma for what they are doing across the country. These contributions is to complement the efforts of the state government”

One of the old girls of Anglican Girls Grammar School, Benin, Dr. Nosa Aladeselu, who graduated in 1968, described Danjuma as a good man and a philanthropist, whom she said had immensely contributed to the progress and development of Nigeria and its citizens while the Principal of Anglican Girls Grammar School, Benin, Mrs. Veronica Egbon, lauded VSF and Gen. Danjuma for the donations, which she said would be adequately maintained and also thanked Edo First Lady for inaugurating the facilities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: