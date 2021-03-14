COVID-19: Better days ahead — label boss,Woghiren

Kindly Share This Story:

As the global music industry reels under the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO and President of Bigmanity music group, Jesse Adesotu Woghiren said there is indeed a light at the end of the tunnel for musicians and other practitioners within the music industry as this experience will make the industry stronger as it has afforded them to think outside the box and leverage on technology.

Woghiren who sits at the top of the America-Nigeria music record label, speaking on the state of the music industry globally in this post-lockdown era and its record label’s plans for 2021 said, “The pandemic definitely negatively affected the global music industry culture but it’s only temporarily, as there’s light at the end of the tunnel. We can already clearly see that right now. This is why and when we must all come together to work together, understand, be patient and make things even bigger and better.

“Things are going to be going or coming back to normal again and very shortly so, as we can already begin to see. The devil is a liar – better days ahead!

“As regards the Bigmanity Record label, Our plan is very simple- 2021 is the year for more competitive work outputs, prepping, outreach and new territories ‘musical talents’ reach, display and conquest. In the last year 2020, we took the unfortunate (but fortunate for the faithful) downtime to stay sharply creative ahead of the curve of the industry-related event calendar and happenings.

Right now, I can confidently say that we are more than ready and ahead of the next opportunity and whatever unforeseeable curve that may unfold. The Afro-beat (Afro-pop) is a global, most sought after phenomenal franchise, and it cannot be overemphasized enough that there’s an imminent need for more appropriate and most viable multi-facet representations, and plugs in many ramifications that will serve the common goods of all”.

ALSO READ: Ogidi Studios puts global spotlight on African creatives

The multi-talented actor, songwriter, and label owner said Bigmanity Music was founded to discover gifted and authentic artists.

“We help them to prepare for appropriate music industry placements,” he said.

Speaking further on the viability of virtual concerts and awards, the record label honcho said that this development is a child of necessity as every industry must observe Covid-19 protocols. He added that a combination of both virtual and live experience will be utilized as the real deal is the live performance and encounter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: