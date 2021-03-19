COVID-19: AstraZeneca safe,no indicated link to blood clots,says EU medical regulator

Kindly Share This Story:

*Countries restart use of Astrazeneca today

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- European Medical Agency,EMA,has assured on the safety of Astrazeneca vaccine, saying it has no indicated link to blood clots.

The EMA’s safety assurance came as it released the findings of its report examining cases of blood clotting where it determined that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not associated with higher risk of blood clots.

“Following a thorough and scientific investigation, the EMA reaffirmed the vaccine is safe and effective,”a statement by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency through its Head, Public Relations Unit,

He said,” Countries across Europe including Germany, France and Spain are today resuming administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

According to the statement,”The World Health Organization also reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine, along with the UK medical regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.”

“The UK also reports it has not observed increased rates of blood clotting, and the UK has administered the highest number of AstraZeneca vaccines globally by a significant margin, to more than one-third of its population,”it said.

It further read:””According to the Executive Director/CEO National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, EMA’s findings and the restart of AstraZeneca use in Europe is very good news which we hope will entirely reassure all Nigerians who have been concerned in recent days as we followed the developments in European countries.

“France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced he will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine today, Friday. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced he will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine today, Friday.

“The Head of the EMA, Emer Cooke, has personally and publicly confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective.

“Dr. Faisal reaffirmed that the health and safety of the Nigerian citizens is the priority, adding, “Administering safe and effective vaccines is a vital component in solving the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“He further added that “Regulators and vaccine safety experts have a duty to investigate if an adverse effect is detected in order to determine whether it is caused by the vaccine.”

“The Executive Director thanked the European Medical Agency for conducting their work effectively and transparently.”

