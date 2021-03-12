Court remands man for allegedly marrying second wife, abandoning his children

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun state has remanded one Sunday Ojekale at Ilesa correctional centre for allegedly marrying a second wife and abandoning his children.

Sunday was arraigned on three counts bordering on unlawful marriage, a threat to life and abandoning his children.

The charge sheet reads in parts, “That you ADETOYEBI SUNDAY OJEKALE ‘M, on the 28th day of December 2019 at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Onitea, Osogbo in the Osogbo Magisterial District, having being married to one Funmilayo Oluwaseun Ojekale f’, and while she is still alive and without the marriage been dissolved or declared void by a court of competent jurisdiction, unlawfully marry another wife- one Christiana Olujide thereby committing an offence contrary and punishable under Section 370 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.ll Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002”.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun further accused the defendant of threatening to kill his wife, Funmilayo, with intent to intimidate her.

He also alleged that the defendant abandoned his duty of providing for the need of his children, the necessity of life without lawful excuse.

The offences, according to the prosecutor were contrary to and punishable under sections 86 and 339 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2000.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Defence counsel, Mr. R. I. Alebiosu urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms, saying he would not abuse bail if granted.

But the Presiding Magistrate, Mr A. Adeyeba denied the oral application, insisting that the counsel applies for bail formally.

He ordered the remand of the defendant in correctional custody and adjourned the matter till March 24, 2021, for mention.

