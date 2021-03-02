Court remands 11 over death of Ibarapa fuel station owner

Kindly Share This Story:

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ibadan, on Tuesday, remanded 11 persons over the alleged kidnap and death of an Ibarapa fuel station owner and other two young girls.

The defendants include Abubakar Idris, 23; Rabiu Usman, 22; Umar Usman, 22; Usman Saliu, 20; Sahibu Idi, 24; Tiamiyu Isah, 55; Rasak Ramon, 45 and Kate Mohammed, 25.

Others are: Umar Ahmadu,30; Kabiru Adamu, 25 and Muhammadu Abdullahi, 25.

The defendants were in arraigned on a seven-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, causing death and unlawful dispossession of cell phone.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akande, who did not take their plea, remanded all the defendants in Abolongo correctional facility, pending the outcome of the case file from Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Akande, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 4, for hearing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Gbemi Adedeji, told the court that the defendants conspired together to commit the offence.

She said: “On Jan. 2, at about 7:55 pm, the defendants, armed with AK- 47 rifles and cutlasses, kidnapped Alhaja Sherifat Adisa, 50, owner of Subawah filing station on Idere road, Igboora, Oyo State.

“The defendants dispossessed her of one cell phone and N500, 000 cash, and later killed her.

“The accused persons also caused the death of one-year-old Toriola Kudirat and eight-year-old Omowumi Babatunde.”

Adedeji said that the offences were contrary to Section 2 and punishable under Section 4(2) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law, 2016.

The prosecutor also said that the offences contravened Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap. RII, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004, as well as Section 316(3) and punishable under Sections 319(1) and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.

