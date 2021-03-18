Court jails three internet fraudsters in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice I.N Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu, Enugu State on Monday, March 15, 2021 convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters, Ferdinand Chikelu Iloka, and Chidera Oleka, to one year imprisonment each on separate one count bordering on internet fraud.

The duo were charged with impersonation and using fake social media accounts to obtain money from unsuspecting foreign nationals. Chikelue presented himself as a Korean national, Bella Chung while Oleka posed as James Michael.

One of the Charges reads: That you CHIDERA OLEKA (a.k.a JAMES MICHAEL)sometime in September 2020,in Enugu,Enugu State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently presented yourself as one James Michael,a citizen of United States of America, using a fake Instagram account, with intent to obtain money from unsuspecting foreign nationals and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (3) (a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act,2015 and punishable under Section 22 (4) of the same Act”.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges, following a plea agreement with the Commission.

Based on their pleas, the Court convicted and sentenced them accordingly. They were however given the option of N100, 000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) fine each.

In a related development, Justice R.O. Dugbo-Oghoghorie of the Federal High Court, Enugu on March 16, 2021 convicted and sentenced another internet fraudster, Awoh Godwin Chibuzo to one year in prison.

He was arrested at a hotel in G.R.A, Enugu following report of his alleged criminal activities.

Investigation revealed that the defendant assumed the identity of a certain UK-based Michael using the telephone number: +1(972)914-0082 and TextNow and WhatsApp account of the same name to chat and solicit for money from two foreigners, Mercy Ladrido, a Filipino-American and one Eleanor Woo.

He also pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him following a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.

The judge sentenced him to one year imprisonment with the option of fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200, 000) only.

