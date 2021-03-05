Coronavirus: Leading South African journalist dies from epidemic

Kindly Share This Story:

Condolences are pouring in following the death of veteran South African journalist, Karima Brown, who succumbed to a coronavirus (COVID-19)-related illness on Thursday in Cape Town.

Brown held various senior media positions, including political editor at Business Day, group executive editor at Independent Media, and hosted her own television talk show.

The National Press Club honoured Brown as a fearless and committed journalist who stood up against corruption, adding that it was disappointing that, even in death, she continued to be reviled by some people on social media.

The ruling ANC also sent its condolences to her loved ones and said it joined millions of South Africans who said that the passing of Karima Brown was a huge loss to the media world.

“As the ANC, we will remember her for her selfless commitment to the liberation of the people of South Africa,” it said in a statement.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) said Brown would be remembered for her fearlessness, adding that she was no stranger to controversy.

SANEF has written to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize requesting journalists be included in the list of essential workers meant to be first in line for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Brown was laid to rest at a private burial ceremony in Cape Town in accordance with Islamic rites and traditions.

