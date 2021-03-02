Convention: APC sets up Constitution Review C’ttee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Four years after a failed attempt to review its constitution, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has set up an eight-member committee headed by Prof. Tahir Mamman SAN, to review its laws ahead of its National Convention slated for later this year.

The then Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led APC had in January 2017 set up a constitution review committee.

The 10-member committee headed by the then National Legal Adviser, Dr Muiz Banire in July of that year submitted its report containing 85 proposed amendments which the party never implemented.

While the report of that committee was never acted upon, the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party had in December last year hinted of plans to review the the party constitution, attributing the wave of crisis that had afflicted the party in the past to the defects in its rule book.

However, inaugurating the Prof. Mamman-led committee on Tuesday in Abuja, National Secretary of the party’s CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe who represented Gov. Buni noted that at the formation stages, parties will often adopt the minimum requirements needed to secure registration, “but as a pro-people party, the APC leadership of Hon. Mai Mala Buni believes that in rebuilding the party, there must be reforms that reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party – that is the people, the masses”.

“Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party in the continent with the on-going membership registration and re-validation exercise, hence we must have a set of laws that is near-perfect, by filling the lacunas!

“The party expects that inputs will be taken from critical stakeholders, advocacy groups and party members. All previous efforts in this wise should also be countenanced”, Akpanudoedehe added.

Responding, Prof. Mamman said “a lot has happened that the Constitution of the party did not envisage, both in the structures and organ of the party, relationship among organs and officers, processes etc that may require a second look.

“Of course, the constitution of a political party like that of a country is both a legal and political instrument. It can never address all the issues for all times. Much of its success depends on the operators imbibing the spirit of democracy, good faith and a sense of self control”.

Other members of the committee are Prof. Dakas C.J. Dakas, SAN, Hon. Akinremi Olaide, Dr. Ego Queen Ezuma, Hon. Mohammed Kumaila, Shuaibu Enejo Aruwa, Barr. Ekokoi Solomon, Ph.D and the party’s Head of Legal Services, Dare Oketade who would serve as Secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

