Consider Tinubu’s recommendations on Farmer/Herder clash, FG told

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Worried about the lingering crisis between farmers and herdsmen across the country, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Akinjide Kazeem Akinola has asked the federal and state governments to consider implementing the recommendations of the Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu on March 13th issued a statement where he recommended some steps that needs to be taken by the federal and state governments towards achieving lasting peace between herders, farmers and host communities.

The APC leader had recommended that the Federal Government convene a meeting of state governors, senior security officials, herder and farmer representatives, along with traditional rulers and religious leaders.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting would be to come up with a set of working principles to resolve the crisis.

He also recommended a follow up meetings by Governors of each state to refine and add flesh to the universal principles by adjusting them to the particular circumstances of their states.

“In addition to religious and traditional leaders and local farmer and herder representatives, these meetings shall include the state’s best security minds along with experts in agriculture (livestock and farming), land use and water management to draw specific plans for their states”, Tinubu said in the statement.

Akinola while addressing journalists in Abuja, said the continued crisis between farmers and herdsmen if not addressed soon, would affect food production, and the country would witness a drop in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said at a time the country is diversifying the economy with the aim of making agriculture the mainstay of the economy, such crisis could act as an impediment in achieving the quest.

The APC Chieftain said “Tinubu having served in the senate and being a two term governor of Lagos state, should not be overlooked when he speaks about how to end insecurity”.

He, however, called on the federal and state government “to as a matter of national security and interest, put into consideration the recommendations of the APC leader, regardless of your party affiliation”.

Also in his statement, Tinubu called for formulation of policies to “maintain reasonable and effective law enforcement presence in affected areas, help the herders’ transition to more sedentary but more profitable methods of cattle-rearing.

“Assist farmers increase productivity by supporting or providing subvention for their acquisition of fertilizer, equipment and machinery and, also, by establishing commodity boards to guarantee minimum prices for important crops.

“Establish a permanent panel in each state as a forum for farmers, herders, security officials and senior state officials to discuss their concerns, mitigate contention and identify trouble and douse it before it erupts”.

