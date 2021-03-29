Breaking News
Colloquium: Why I chose Kano – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday gave the reason he chose Kano as the venue for his 12th colloquium and 69th birthday.

He said that he picked Kano to prove that Yoruba and Fulani are one.

Making reference to the marriage of the daughter of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to the son of the late ex-Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, which took place in Kano in 2018, he asked: “Why are we in Kano?

“It is to demonstrate to Nigerians at this critical time. It is because there is a Fulani man, a herder man who gave his daughter to a farmer, Yoruba man. And that Fulani, that Yoruba (sic), and some people are agitating wrongly.”

