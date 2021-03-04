Cold war: Imo Assembly removes majority leader

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, removed the majority leader of the House, Uche Ogbuagu, representing Ikeduru state constituency.

The Speaker, Paul Emeziem, announced these changes on the floor of the House, during the plenary session.

Ogbuagu was replaced with the member representing Owerri West state constituency, Kanayo Onyemechi.

However, the speaker did not give any reason for the sudden change as he went ahead to announce the change in the leadership of the House.

But sources who spoke to Vanguard said: “The reason for the removal of Ogbuagu, is as a result of supremacy battle between Ogbuagu and the Deputy Speaker of the House, Chyna Iwuanyanwu, both of them are trying to show strength in the control of members of the house.

“Even at the executive session, Ogbuagu and Iwuanyanwu hardly be on one page. They disagree on so many issues and they clash always whenever there is an important issue of welfare for the members of the house.

“What has happened now will increase the tension among the members and there will be regrouping for the next action and it will be more tensed this time around.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

