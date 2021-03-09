Code of Conduct Bureau urged to expose corruption in NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Global forum for accountability and transparency has called on the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, to go about its effort to rid the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC of corruption.

Lead Executive Director of the transparency body, Mr Joseph Ambakederimo said the body should ensure it comes out clean on the bribery allegation against some of its men over matters around the NDDC, adding that it should stay focused on its fight against exposing corrupt officers.

“ it is more important for this clarification that the CCB is even more important than any other anti-corruption agency infighting and checking corruption in the land. “, he said.

Ambakederimo also hailed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for his decision to concession the Asaba airport

“We laud the Governor’s foresight and his development stride for taking this very far-reaching investment decision that surely will attract foreign direct investment to the state. In embarking on critical infrastructure to attract investment is the key to unlocking and harnessing the economic potential of Delta State and this is what the Governor has started. “, he said.

Ambakederimo who is also the Convener South-South Reawakening Group advised the government to grow up the agro-allied industrial sector, adding that Deltans should support the state government in its development drive.

“Very serious development issues of the state should not be mixed with politics therefore the government of Delta state under the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa needs the support of every Deltan”, he said

Vanguard News Nigeria

