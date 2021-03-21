Clever’s murder: Group tasks police on speedy investigation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha – Ozoro

A group, Ozoro Patriots, has appealed to Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Ari, to expedite action in the speedy conclusion of the investigation into the gruesome killing of Miss Queen Clever by unidentified assailants.

Queen Clever, a native of Ozoro Kingdom was murdered on February 28, 2021 in the Ozoro community.

The group, in a letter signed on behalf of the group by Dr. Michael Oke and Dr. Omamoke Eribo and addressed to the Police Commissioner, said: ‘We wish to humbly draw your attention to the danger it may pose in the peaceful terrain from the nonchalant attitude of the Police towards the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“It should be noted that failure or negligence of the police to bring to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime and their sponsors (if any) would create unnecessary tension and apprehension as the mystery surrounding the murder of 12 Oleh farmers still remain unresolved therefore the current trend of security challenges in Ozoro if not addressed on time might be sending a wrong signal.

“The Ozoro Patriots therefore most passionately, appeal to your office to do everything within the powers of your office to ensure quick and thorough conclusion of the investigation and the prosecution of all persons found wanting.

“The Ozoro patriots wish to assure your office that as a group of patriots, we are committed and resolute to follow up the investigative process and the final conclusion that shall be satisfactory to the Ozoro people in the shortest possible time.”

