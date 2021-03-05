Cleaner in court for allegedly stealing laptops worth N5.6m

Kindly Share This Story:

A 28-year-old cleaner, Idoko Akochi, on Friday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing laptops worth N5.6 million.

The defendant, attached to National Health Insurance Scheme Wuse 11, Abuja, is being tried for theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Ahmad Dalhatu of Wuse 11, Abuja, reported the matter at the Maitama Police Station, Abuja, on February 26.

Ejike alleged that on February 25, the defendant stole 16 DELL Laptops, valued at N5.6 million and absconded with the items.

He told the court that on February 26, the defendant was arrested and during police investigation, Akochi allegedly confessed to the crime.

He said two of the laptops were recovered from him.

Ejike said the offence contravened Section 289 of the Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, Aminu Eri, admitted the defendant to N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Eri ordered that the sureties, who addresses must be verified, must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He said the sureties must also deposit their recent passport photographs, a valid means of identification, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until April 22 for hearing.

