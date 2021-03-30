Citizens task A’Ibom gov on Eket remodeling project

Kindly Share This Story:

RESIDENTS of Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, are thrilled about the recommencement of works on remodelling of strategic junctions/roundabouts in Eket metropolis, Phase I and 2, which started about five years ago, but with the seeming delay, they want Governor Udom Emmanuel to finish the project before his tenure expires.

We’re worried by protracted delay – Chief Udobong

Speaking to NDV in Eket, Chairman, Afaha Atai Village Council, Chief Samuel Udobong, who appreciated the transformation of Eket metropolis by Governor Emmanuel, however, expressed regret over the delay in the completion.

“That project has taken over five years since it was started. We did not expect that it will take this long. Because of the delay, our people were very angry, at a time they thought Udom has abandoned it. Now that the contractor has been mobilised to site, we are hopeful but it is only when we see it completed that we will clap for the governor,” he said.

Yes, it was stuck for too long – Aniama

Similarly, Mr. John Aniama from Asang Usunginyang village in Eket, said: “I can see that they appear to be more serious this time around than before and there is improvement in the pace of work. My prayer is that God would help them finish the project soon because it has been delayed for too long.

“If completed, Eket Urban will have a new look and shape befitting its status, so I appreciate the governor and I pray that the project is completed soon,” he added.

We were doubtful – Ikpe

An artisan, Mr. Kingsley Ikpe, said many who were alive when the project was flagged off, were not alive today to witness the extent it has gone.

“But I thank God they have commenced the second phase of the project. I was among those who doubted if they would come back to finish the work; but they are back and I want to commend the governor for his commitment to developing Eket urban. He is indeed a leader. You can see that the pedestrian bridge which is part of the second phase is ongoing.

“I believe that if they continue with this increased pace of work, in two weeks, that pedestrian bridge will be completed. I am happy because first, this project will serve both the rich and the poor. Secondly, Eket will soon have a new and beautiful look. If you know this road before now, it was very narrow.

“And this is the first time we are going to have what is called good road in Eket. This axis where you have this roundabout and pedestrian bridge is called Usunginyang. I am from this area and I am happy because big businesses are springing up here.

“You can see those beautiful houses built along this road, we did not have them before. I am praying to God to help this government to complete this project soon,” he said.

Phase 1 ready for inauguration May 29 – Engineers Eric, Akpan

In their separate responses at the project site, the project manager, Niger Pet Services, NPS, the construction company handling the project, Engr. Eric and Principal Engineer, Ministry of Works and Fire Service, supervising the project, Engr. Ime Akpan assured that phase one, which is currently at 85 per cent completion, would be ready before end of April. “God willing and with the work going on, we are sure to commission phase1 by May 29, this year.

For the second phase, we are looking at May, next year. One of the things that contributed to the delay in completing this project was trying to get the underground drainage up. to date.

“Normally we have only about six months in a year to work. The other components that come with the project is what has delayed the job. There are things that must be done before the road surface is put in place. But what we are doing now I do not think the rains will affect it, so this project will be completed soon,” Eric assured.

