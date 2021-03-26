Chime Obiora: Celebrity Photographer making a difference

Kindly Share This Story:

Chime Obiora, a.k.a Chimepixel is a renowned photographer commonly known among his fans and clients as ‘celebrity photographer’. This name came about after people realized how much celebrities and famous people patronize him; a testament of how good his works are.

Born and raised in Anambra, from Akpo, Aguata LGA, into a family of core religious/cultural values, Chimepixel is best known for his peculiar details and luxury event coverage package that has been diligently offered to people of rank and file.

This particular package is quite popular among his acquaintance, due to the overwhelming number of services rendered, ranging from services including; Film marking, wedding and lifestyle photography, music videos, branding, documentaries and so many more.

READ ALSO:

The ventures, of course made the brand a house hold name among top music artistes, movie stars and business corporations.

Also known by a second stage name, ‘The Travelling Photographer’, which is no hype or coincidence, the Chimepixel team is mainly known for traveling to different locations around the county and beyond.

As a media group, over the years, Chimepixel has been exposed enough to have worked for most of the high profile individuals in the country. Sometimes, after seeing the quality of his works, clients end up with the impression that he only works for the elite.

Speaking on his brand, he said, “Chimepixel is a versatile establishment when it comes to photography. The type of photographer we offer knows no boundaries. We believe in the uniqueness of our client expectations, thus we always come up with different concepts for different clients. We cover wedding, birthdays, house warming, political rallies and campaigns, documentaries and other types of event. Also, we take beauty portraits pictures for models and companies.”

Kindly Share This Story: