Centre for rejuvenation, FFA Resort Center opens in Akure

Kindly Share This Story:

Center is a message of encouragement to other investors — Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A World-Class relaxation centre, FFA Resort Centre has been established in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The initiator and CEO of the centre, an international speaker, and the wife of the founder of Agape Christian Ministries, Rev Mrs. Funke Felix- Adejumo, said the center is specifically put in place for women to relax and rest after attending to their domestic chores.

Rev Adejumo pointed out that the centre is a place for rejuvenation.

“Most women never had the luxury of time to relax or take a break from home, but this world-class relaxation centre is designed to satisfy the appetite of fun-seekers, especially women.

“I am very passionate about women, too many women die for nothing, they labour and labour and labour and they don’t rest.

“So I talked to my husband that I need a place that women can come and just relax and chill, leaving their husband and children at home and just walk around, relax, and away from domestic chores

“In Ecclesiastes, Chapter 3:19, the Bible says, it is a good thing for a man to eat and drink and enjoy the fruit of his labour. So don’t just work, come here, it’s a place of rejuvenation.

“The Resort Center has hotel accommodation, Spa, Salon, gym, Conference room, library among others are in stock for the comfort of customers and we decided to consider the men too.

“We have a barbeque center and we have a game center where you can play ludo, Ayo olopon and other games. We also have a library where we have over 5000 books, we want you to also read and widen your horizon while here”

The Special Adviser to the state governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Mr. Summy Smart described the initiative of Mrs. Funke Felix -Adejumo, as unequal.

Smart said “this is a great one and a brilliant one for the state and welcome development. One of the beautiful things about such an initiative is that it shows that Ondo state is a haven for development and infrastructural upgrade.

“I am highly impressed with what I have seen so far, especially with the facilities.

“This is an encouragement to entrepreneur in the state, as many entrepreneur worried how they can set up things in the state, and might not be ready to invest but this is something to let them know, even those in diaspora that Ondo state is ready for investment like this, there is greener opportunities for business like this here.

The state government, according to him “will always be ready to partner with any entrepreneur with ideas to establish and set up business in the state.

According to him “one of the things with the Akeredolu’s administration is creating a good atmosphere for entrepreneurs.

“I can boldly say that all entrepreneurs across the globe who are of Ondo state bloodline that the state is ready to partner in terms of making your business-friendly for you and in case the state needs to intervene in terms of providing facilities such as land or any other things you might need in supporting your business and that’s the reason an agency has been put in place for entrepreneurs who have a business like this that might impact the economy of the state

“The FFA resort center is a message of encouragement to other investors, it’s a challenge to every entrepreneur out there.

“I hope to see a lot of entrepreneur of the indigene of the state to do something bigger and better to develop the economy of this state”

Smart promised that the state will create an enabling business environment conducive for entrepreneurs and other investors, for their businesses to thrive in the state.

He explained that the economic policies of the current administration are geared towards creating enabling for entrepreneurs.

According to him “entrepreneurs have the potential to change the narrative about the state and the country.

The founder of Agape Christian Ministries, Bishop Felix Aderemi Adejumo said that the centre is a major shift from the historical belief that men of God should not be involved in business endeavors.

Bishop Adejumo noted that before now it was anathema for men of God to venture into business.

“Its a general belief that men of God should be a beggar but the narratives have changed as men of God now venture into businesses.

He declared that “The story of men of God has now changed for the better.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: