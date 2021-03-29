Celebration as 3 win N1m at weight loss challenge

Kindly Share This Story:

A medical outfit based in Abuja, Dr. PhysiQ Wellness Centre in collaboration with Heritage Bank has successfully guided and rewarded participants of the recently held 7-week weight loss challenge in the Federal Capital Territory.

The healthy exercise and program also sponsored by Rear Admiral Obi Ozoejiofor was organised in view with the “Say No to Obesity campaign”, as well as the “Let’s Eradicate Obesity Together” program which is still ongoing in Nigeria.

Winners of the 7-Week weight loss challenge with Dr Susan, the Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Physiq Wellness Home was announced as they received their prizes. The overall winner, Ibiba Okwnye-Olu was received a cash prize of N500,000 followed by the first runner up, Esther Okeke who received N250,000 alongside 2nd runner up Lady Alice, who received N100,000 respectively.

26 participants featured in the exercise. The prize contenders lost over 56kg in 7weeks running. The winner lost 16.6kg, the 1st runner up lost 15.4kg and the 2nd runner-up lost 9.2kg.

Members of the organising team for Dr. Susan while speaking with press noted that it was very possible to loose up to 20kg of weight in 7weeks, while they encouraged interested participants to register for the next forthcoming edition, as registration has commenced already.

However, the recently held 1Million naira cash win with Dr. Physiq started on February 1, and was concluded on March 20, 2021. The programs included fitness class, meal plan, water plan, fat burner injection weekly, snacks, weight loss supplements, sport vest and yoga.

