CAN urges Oyo Govt to be proactive in tackling insecurity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Oyo State Chapter has appealed to the state government to be more proactive in tackling insecurity in the state.

The association made the appeal in Ibadan on Friday in a communique issued after its general assembly meeting on Thursday.

It appreciated the efforts of the present administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde in the areas of employment, infrastructural development, education, health care services and security.

CAN commended the government’s intervention in farmers/Fulanis’ crisis in Ibarapa axis of the state and traders clash in Shasha Market, Ibadan.

The association also urged the government to put more efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence of religious bodies in the state.

On the issue of wearing of hijab in public schools, it stated that “CAN stands on the already existing policy in the state”.

It added that the rumour of rejection of Muslim teachers in some Christian schools was unfounded based on its investigations in the affected schools.

It enjoined the government to give all necessary support to farmers so as to make Oyo State the food basket for the South West and the nation at large.

On the forth coming local government elections, the association appealed to Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission and the government to make it free, fair and credible.

It also lauded the government over payment of workers’ salary and retirement benefits of pensioners as and when due.

According to the association, the employment of 5,000 teachers on merit is unprecedented in the history of Oyo State.

“The amicable resolution of the ownership issue of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, and the effort to make it a conventional university is highly commendable; the way the State managed COVID-19 pandemic is worthy of commendation.

“We appreciate the way the government handled the Shasaha Market imbroglio, the government’s intervention on farmers/Fulanis’ crisis in Ibarapa axis of the state is appreciated.

“The reconstruction of Akesan Market after the fire accident is worthy of note, we also commend the government on the massive construction and rehabilitation of roads across the state,” it stated.

The association prayed for God’s guidance for the governor and leadership in the pilot of the affairs of the state.

“We pray that God Almighty shall continue to bless and uphold our indefatigable, forward looking, visionary and result-oriented governor and his team in leading Oyo State at such a time like this.

“May Oyo State continue to witness peace, progress and fruitfulness in all facets of our existence in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,” it stated.

