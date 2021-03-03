CAF Election: Ahmad’s eligibility battle begins at CAS

Kindly Share This Story:

The appeal by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad against his five-year ban from football by FIFA has begun at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

Ahmad is hoping to overturn the ban in a bid to be registered for next week’s CAF presidential elections.

The 61-year-old from Madagascar, who dethroned long-standing CAF ruler Issa Hayatou in 2017, was banned in November after football’s world governing body adjudged him to have breached several of its ethics codes.

Ahmad was dramatically restored to the CAF presidency three months into his ban after CAS effectively said the possibility of his winning his appeal should not prevent him from being able to campaign for the elections, issuing a preliminary ruling.

Despite being legally returned to his position as both CAF president and Fifa vice-president, Ahmad has not yet been classified an eligible candidate for the elections as the Zurich-based world body awaits a definitive ruling.

CAS whose hearing is expected to last one day, possibly two – has said it will “render a final award shortly after the hearing, i.e. before 12 March 2021”.

A reduced sentence, which may still rule Ahmad out of the elections, is considered a likely outcome in the trial, for which Fifa recently bolstered its legal team.

