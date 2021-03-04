Bwacha shuns PDP Zonal Congress amidst defection rumors

Kindly Share This Story:

PDP Senator and Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha on Thursday shunned the party’s Zonal Congress held in Bauchi State.

Bwacha representing Southern Taraba at the National Assembly, elected on the PDP platform is rumored to be perfecting his plans to join the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The Senator and his supporters were absent at the PDP Zonal Congress where regional executives were elected by party delegates from the North East States.

Dignitaries present at the congress include Governor of Bauchi and Adamawa states, Sen. Bala Mohammed and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku was represented by a high profile delegation led by his Deputy, Engr Haruna Manu.

A former National Chairman of the PDP and former Governor of Bauchi State Alhaji Adamu Muazu was also present at the Party’s congress.

