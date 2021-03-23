Buyers react as FG concludes sale of 57 marginal fields

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

Nigeria’s 2020 marginal fields round is gradually coming to a close, with many indigenous companies emerging as winners of bids for the 57 fields on offer.

A marginal field is any oil and gas field with relatively small reserves reported annually to the government and has remained unproduced for a period of over 10 years.

It is also known as “fields not considered by licence holders for development because of assumed marginal economics under prevailing fiscal and market terms.”

Investigation by Vanguard, weekend, showed that the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, ‘the technical arm of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, MPR, with a broad responsibility for implementing government policies, has already issued letters to successful bidders.

However, of the 161 companies short-listed for this final stage, only companies with the technical and financial capacity to develop the fields up to first oil, and pay between $5 million and $20 million signature bonus within 45 days stand the chance to finally emerge.

Already, many companies, mostly operating indigenous oil and gas, have paid for their fields, while others, including members of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, are still making efforts.

Others without the desired capacity would automatically lose their fields to others.

But some companies that might not be able to meet up the target have reacted, alleging that the signature bonus is exorbitant, and that the DPR had not been transparent in the management of the bidding process.

Specifically, in different interviews with Vanguard, the buyers, who pleaded anonymity, as it could affect their chances to buy the fields, also argued that an independent committee or jury, made up of the international oil companies, IOCs, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, could have been established to review the bidding and engage with bidders.

However, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, the Director/CEO, DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, said the agency had been very professional and transparent in the handling of the 2020 marginal fields bidding.

On the cost of the field, he said: “We are aware of the low oil price situation, and did not arbitrarily fix the cost. We reviewed the prices, which the bidders had offered, and then adopted average prices as the cost of the fields. So, we did not just fix the prices, we actually took into consideration, the prices which they offered to buy the fields.”

Also, commenting on the timeline, he said: “We have acted in accordance with the guidelines regarding time-lines. There is nothing wrong about this because the guidelines have also given DPR the authority to adopt additional other legitimate ways and means that could enhance the success of the bidding. “In other words, we have been very transparent. The DPR has adequate and experienced human capital or capacity to professionally manage the process as we have exhibited in the ongoing exercise.”

We have also collaborated with other agencies that are involved in the entire value chain.

“We do not depend on external bodies to carry out our responsibilities because it is the DPR that licences and regulates the operations of such external institutions or companies, including the International Oil Companies, IOCs.”

The guidelines obtained by Vanguard stated: “Following the completion of the pre-qualification of the selection process, the recommendations shall be forwarded to the honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources and subsequently to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria pursuant to the Petroleum Act, 1969, as amended, for approval of successful applicants shall thereafter be duly notified by the DPR for payment of signature bonus prior to the Award.”

Commenting on funding and other issues, lead promoter, Energyhub, Nigeria, Dr. Felix Amieyeofori, said: “Local banks have learnt their lessons from the 2010 IOC divestment, and so they have significantly reduced their oil and gas investment. I do not, therefore, see them being bullish in this marginal field season. They will tread carefully.

“We have to look up to foreign investors to salvage the situation. They will have to trust the process enough to risk their funds. There are cheap funds, but our country risk will make every fund relatively expensive.”

However, Prof. Omowumi Iledare, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Professorial Chair in Oil and Gas Economics and Management, Institute for Oil and Gas Studies, University of Cape Coast, Ghana, also said: “Usually, the first important feature in competitive bidding is transparency and acceptability before bonus payment.”

