Buni charges new LG chairmen on IGR

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Governor Of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday charged the newly elected chairmen of the 17 local government councils to put more efforts into generating revenue internally and make prudent use of resources put at their disposal to ensure that the government’s plans and projects are beneficial to the people.

Governor Buni stated in Damaturu while swearing-in the newly elected local government chairmen at the Government House.

He also tasked the new chairmen to work towards improving the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in their areas to ensure that they generate enough resources to provide services in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, education and provision of potable drinking water to electorates.

Also read:

He also assured the newly elected local government chairmen that the state government will support them in an effort to improve the living condition of the people that elected them.

“I urge you to ensure value for money, and place the public interest above personal interest in whatever official activities and make government work for the people,” the governor added

The Governor who is also the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC urged the newly sworn in chairmen to unite the people.

The governor also said the last Saturday polls which were conducted free and fair across the 27 local government areas is a fulfilment of his campaign promise to ensure that local governments are functioning effectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: