Buhari re-appoints Alex Okoh as BPE DG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, for a second term of four years.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande explained that approval was in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.

“This renewal will take effect from 10th April, 2021,” The statement said.

The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization & commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.

