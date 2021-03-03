Buhari presides over 36th virtual FEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 36th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari are physically present at the meeting.

Ten Ministers physically attending the meeting are those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Agriculture Sabo Nanono and Environment, Mahmood Mohammed.

Others are the Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Power, Sale Mamman, and Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu is expected to brief the Cabinet on the creation of additional polling units in the country.

Shortly before going into a closed session, the SGF, Boss Mustapha, called on Cabinet to observe a minute silence in honour of Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa Bakari, who was a former Secretary of Commerce and Tourism. (As Ministers were called during the transitional period).

The Late Bakari served in the Federal Executive Council from January-August 1993 under retired General Ibrahim Babangida.

He died on Sunday 21st February, at the age of 88.

