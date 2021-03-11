Buhari ends 25 years wait, inaugurates NDDC permanent headquarters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

President Mohammadu Buhari has on Thursday in Abuja virtually commissioned the Port Harcourt, Rivers state sited permanent headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ending 25 years delay on the project.

Performing the inauguration from the State House, Aso Rock Villa, the President traced the transition in the project execution from defunct Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC) in 1996, and left abandoned after series of design modifications.

He said, “In 2015, as part of our Administration’s cardinal objectives to kill corruption, some critical reforms were embarked upon, part of which was a holistic reform of the NDDC for greater service delivery for the people of the region.

“To achieve this, I reassigned supervision of the NDDC to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for administrative efficiency. Second, was the appointment of Forensic Auditors to review operations of the Commission from inception to 2019 and ensure that appropriations made to the NDDC are commensurate with what is on the ground.

“I, therefore, commend the Minister for providing the required leadership that saw to the completion of this edifice. Today, we are handing over to the people of Niger Delta, a befitting Head Office for present and future use. Consequently, huge yearly rentals would now be saved and deployed to other areas of need in the region.

“I commend management and staff of the NDDC for staying the course and keying into the Reform Agenda of our Administration. I note the cordial relationship between the NDDC and the National Assembly and hope this relationship will be strengthened further for benefit of the Niger Delta region.”

Akpabio in his remarks said Buhari, “Will be remembered by this gesture, and generations will never forget you”, urging the region’s stakeholders to support the President to complete projects abandoned by past administrations.

