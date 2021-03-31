Buhari condemns attempted coup in Niger Republic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night condemned the attempted coup in the Niger Republic, saying “any illegal effort to depose a democratically elected government was not only despicable but also unacceptable to democratic governments around the world.”

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said President Buhari, who spoke in a telephone conversation with Mahamadou Issoufou, his counterpart and outgoing President on the situation in the Niger Republic, warned that “the international community is hostile to the change of government by violent and unconstitutional means.

“It is utterly naive to attempt the removal of an elected government by force.

“I’m particularly concerned about the negative impact of coups on African stability, peace and progress.

“Nigeria cannot be indifferent to these dangers to Africa. Coups are out of fashion and the involvement of the military in violent change of government is doing more harm than good to Africa.”

The Nigerian leader urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form,” warning coup plotters to learn a lesson from history on the consequences of instability caused by violent takeover of governments.

President Buhari also used the occasion to congratulate President-elect Mohamed Bazoum on his election victory and the outgoing President’s commitment to an orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

The Nigerian leader also applauded the Niger’s security forces for suppressing the onslaught against the democratically elected Government of the people of the Niger Republic.

