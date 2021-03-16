Brown Ene emerges Enugu AGN chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges actresses to dress descent during audition

By Chinedu Adonu

Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Enugu state chapter Tuesday elected, Mr Brown Ene as their new chairman to pilot the association’s affairs for the next 3 years.

Mr Brown emerged the new chairman of AGN having scored the highest vote and declared winner by the electoral chairman after a free, fair and credible election conducted at Museum Auditorium, Abakaliki road, Enugu.

Speaking immediately after the inauguration, Mr Ene pledged to reposition the Nollywood industry, adding that the welfare of actors and actress would be given top priority.

“I am grateful to be elected as chairman of AGN Enugu chapter. I will use the position to create a greater opportunity for younger actors and actresses in the society. A new AGN is actually born. We will change the narratives that have been going on in the industry. We will make sure that actors are well taken care of.

“We will also ensure they embark on training, workshop and seminars to make them know the essence of being here. Most of them are here just for passion but it is not enough. We will make them know that apart from acting, you should be paid for acting. We should be talking to producers, directors to make sure things are done the right way”, he said.

The new elected chairman who kicked against sex for role in the industry, advised upcoming actresses to be cautious with the way they dress especially during auditions.

“My advise to female actors is to know that their body can’t give them a role to play. They are being addressed based on what they wear to an auditioning venue. If you dress like a person that knows her job, the producer will address you so but when you dress like a whore that is how a producer will address you.

“I will make sure they know why they are here. I will also let the sister guild, actors know that what they are doing to our female actors, that another person else will do it to their sister or daughter inspiring to become an actor. I will make sure that female actors knows why they are here. Your dressing to an auditioning tells who you are”, He said.

Also speaking, the Vice chairman, Lady Ozioma Ejiofor, disclosed that the newly elected executive would foster respect, discipline in the industry, adding that actors would be regulated to discharge their duties.

“Our people have to expect respect, discipline, being paid after acting and passion turning into cash. The actors will start smiling home after acting. It will not be business as usual when actors will come into town and use an artist without paying them.

“We will make sure that actors are being documented, discharge their duties, preventing actors from engaging on two to three jobs at same time, focusing on the act and money comes”, she said.

