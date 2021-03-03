Breaking News
Britain set to begin new visas for skilled migrants

China is trying to exploit the global crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus outbreak by wresting control of companies such as Imagination Technologies and changing the way the internet works, a senior British lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Britain

Britain is launching a new visa system to make it easier for science, research and technology workers overseas to move to Britain, the country’s Chancellor of the Exchequer said on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak told lawmakers that he hoped to make Britain the best place in the world for high-growth, innovative companies and to make the four nations internationally competitive.

“I’m announcing ambitious visa reform aimed at highly skilled migrants,” he said.

According to him, this includes a new unsponsored points-based visa to attract the best and most promising international talent in science, research and tech.

He said it also included new, improved visa processes for scale-ups and entrepreneurs, and radically simplified bureaucracy for high-skilled visa applications. 

