Bridge, partners receive commendation for supporting access to life changing education

Parents of Bridge Nigeria community schools pupils who are beneficiaries of the Fadahunsi Education Foundation and Oghogho Osula scholarships have commended Bridge and their partners for their intervention at supporting children’s access to life changing education.

Bridge Nigeria partners with private bodies and non-governmental organisations that have the mission of improving access to quality education, providing educational infrastructure to improve the learning experience and outcomes and establishment of scholarship schemes for outstanding children that can’t even afford the affordable fees at Bridge community schools. Some of the partners are Fadahunsi Education Foundation, Umu Igbo Unite, Oghogho Osula, Covenant Light and Yemisi Akinbo.

The Fadahunsi Education Foundation (FEF) scholarship programme is an initiative of the non-profit organisation, Fadahunsi Education Foundation that promotes and supports access to quality education for families with low-income backgrounds. Sixty five (65) Bridge pupils are beneficiaries of the FEF scholarship which covers their tuition from primary to their university education.

According to Mrs Folasade Akinsanya, mother of a pupil at Bridge Academy Ijegun, who has been on the FEF scholarship since 2019 stated that the timely intervention of the scholarship has given her family succour and saved them the worry of having to pay fees at a time when feeding was hard to come by in her family. She noted that the inflation and harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses has made it even more difficult to survive and meet needs, adding that it would have been challenging for her to pay her children’s school fees at this time.

“Everyday when I think about how the cost of living has gone up and how businesses are struggling because of the pandemic, it makes me appreciate the good thing that Bridge and FEF has done to our family. My daughter’s education can continue uninterrupted from primary to University without worrying about how to pay her school fees. I am grateful to Bridge for the FEF scholarship.” She said.

Speaking on the need for continuous synergy among the government, private sector and civil society on education, the Managing Director at Bridge Nigeria, Ms. Foyinsola Akinjayeju stated that “We believe that a child’s potential should not be limited by their family income, which is why Bridge works with partners to support outstanding pupils from struggling families trying to fulfil their academic dreams for their children.”

A parent of a pupil on the Oghogho Osula Scholarship has also expressed gratitude for the sponsorship, stating that the scholarship has lifted a huge burden off her shoulders. Mrs. Modupe Seidu whose daughter Pelumi attends a Bridge school in Ikorodu stated, “Since I lost my husband some years ago, it’s been challenging taking care of my family. However, since my daughter received the scholarship, it has been a relief.” Seidu said.

Recall that Mrs Osula decided to sponsor primary school children, to enable them to have seamless access to quality education at Bridge on the occasion of the celebration of her 50th birthday in 2019. She said that the scholarship was her way of thanking God for his many blessings and putting smiles on the faces of families. She urged the parents to ensure that their children are always in school and maintain good grades as these are the prerequisites for them to keep benefitting from the sponsorship.

Bridge Nigeria opened its first school in 2015 with a mission to deliver a life changing education that transforms lives and opens the door to a successful future for pupils. Bridge community schools across Lagos and Osun States deliver academic excellence by accelerating learning, building leadership skills and providing a caring environment that supports growth.

