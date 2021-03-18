Brettina drops new single, ‘Simple pleasures’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

US-based Bahamian sensational singer and song writer, Brettina drops her latest single, “Simple Pleasures” on Friday amid resounding applause

She writes music, fusing traditional jazz and island tones. Like waves washing over the listener,

Born in the Bahamas, the capital city of Nassau, Brettina’s sound is extraordinarily revivifying and her inspiration and creativeness is quite appealing to both jazz purists and younger audiences drawn to more contemporary mainstream music.

The singer has put in so much work making good music and cannot wait to bless the ears of her fans with her latest hit.

Brettina’s long awaited sophomore Four-Song EP, ventures in classic jazz, world music and island rhythms.

She collaborated with Grammy nominated multi-platinum producer; G’harah Degeddingseze and co-writer/vocal producer Patricia Battani to give her fans something refreshing for the Easter celebration.

‘Simple Pleasures’ reloaded drops on Friday, March 19, 2021 and it’s going to spark off attentions.

According to the singer, “Simple pleasures’ will be on all streaming platforms.

Brettina, who draws from personal experience in her songwriting, has other hit songs such as ‘Bop Baiye’, “Paradise”, “Bahamian Girl”, “The Bug”, “Serafina” amongst other songs.

