Breaking: Tension in senate over Armed Forces Service Commission 

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate was on Wednesday thrown into tension following a sharp division among the Senators on a Bill for the establishment of the Armed Forces Service Commission.

A Bill for the Establishment of Armed Forces Service Commission, 2021( SB.362) is sponsored by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South.

Soon after the lead debate by Senator Abaribe, there were contributions from different senators along ethnic divide.

While eight Senators were for the Bill, six Senators kicked against the Bill.

Trouble reared its head when the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan hits the gavel and this was not favourable to Abaribe.

Abaribe stood and opposed the President of the Senate coming under Order 73 of the Senate Orders.

Against this backdrop, the Senate was forced into a closed door session at 12.23pm when it generated controversy.

