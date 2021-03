Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko, Aba

No fewer than 10 persons perished Wednesday afternoon in a ghastly auto crash on the Aba/ Enugu Expressway way.

The disaster occurred at the Ohiyya Umuahia axis of the dual carriage highway.

Also read:

According to an eyewitness account, the Enugu bound commercial bus which loaded at Aba went into flames when the back tyre burst resulting in multiple summersaults.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: