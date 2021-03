Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko – Aba

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chimaobi Ebisike, has been declared winner of Saturday’s bye-election for Aba North and Aba South federal constituency.

He polled 10, 322 to defeat his closest rival, Mascot Uzor Kalu, of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

