Red hot Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has been surprisingly omitted from the 24-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against the Benin Republic and Lesotho despite scoring 25 goals in 29 Belgian Pro League for this season.

The Genk striker will have to settle for a place on the standby list, alongside Eagles new boy, Lorient forward Terem Moffi

The list which was released on Tuesday morning had first-time call-ups for in-form Almeria striker, Sadiq Umar, and Enyimba goalkeeper, John Noble. Umar has struck 16 goals with 3 assists for second-division Almeria.

Other invitees include:

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, John Nobble

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Tyronne Ebuehi, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Zaidu Sanusi, Semi Ajayi, Shehu Abdullahi

Midfielders: Wilfried Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Samuel Kalu, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Sadiq Umar, Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen

Nigeria takes on Benin Rep. in Port Novo on the 27th of March, while the Super Eagles will host Lesotho on the 30th of March, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Standby list: Paul Onuachu, Daniel Akpeyi, Terem Moffi, Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Micheal Olise, Adeleke

