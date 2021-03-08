Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Oil Price hits $71.28 on OPEC decision

On 7:10 amIn Business, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

crude oilBy Udeme Akpan

For the first time in 2021, the price of oil has risen to $71.28 per barrel in the international market, barely a few days after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, and non-OPEC members had resisted pressure to increase output.

Prior to the crucial 14th Meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, which took place via video conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021, the oil price had hovered at about $65 per barrel.

But close monitoring of the market by Vanguard showed that the price, fuelled by the continued removal of excess supply, started surging towards $70, before hitting the current level on Monday, March 8, 2021.

READ ALSO: Oil price hits $58, highest in 2019, as Saudi Arabia cuts output by 500,000 bpd

Specifically, while the price of Brent increased from $65 to the current $71.28 per barrel, the price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light, hovers at $67.69 per barrel, showing an excess of almost $30 as the nation’s 2021 budget was based on $40 and 1.8 million barrels per day, mb/d, including Condensate.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!