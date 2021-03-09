Breaking News
Translate

[Breaking] Minimum Wage: NLC to embark on nationwide protest on Wednesday

On 12:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Minimum wage
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its allies will on Wednesday, embark on a nationwide protest over the alleged attempts by some elements at the National Assembly to remove the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Also read: Crisis looms in National Assembly over alleged lopsided promotions in favour of the North

A statement from the NLC headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday stated that the mobilization will start from the Unity Fountain Abuja at 7:30 am to the National Assembly complex.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!