[Breaking] Minimum Wage: NLC to embark on nationwide protest on Wednesday

Kindly Share This Story:



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its allies will on Wednesday, embark on a nationwide protest over the alleged attempts by some elements at the National Assembly to remove the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Also read:

A statement from the NLC headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday stated that the mobilization will start from the Unity Fountain Abuja at 7:30 am to the National Assembly complex.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: