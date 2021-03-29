Breaking: Hoodlums attack Aregbesola’s aide, others in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In the aftermath of the Nigeria Union of Journalists award to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, some hoodlums on Sunday night attack one of his aides, Olateju Adunni and his friends at a party in Osogbo.

The hoodlums, according to an eye witness, Rasheed Ropo invaded the firewood lounge, the venue, where a Lawmaker in the state, Hon. Taofeek Badamasi celebrated his birthday party on an 18-seater bus.

Rasheed a former councillor in the Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state said they were looking for Teju and the celebrant, Hon. Taofeek Badamasi, the Lawmaker representing Osogbo State Constituency at the House of Assembly.

Also read:

“We were attending a get-together to celebrate the birthday of Honourable Taofeek Badmus, the lawmaker representing Osogbo State Constituency. Badmus invited us. We met some lawmakers, Hon Festus Komolafe, a.k.a BFK, Honourable Babatunde Desmond Ojo from Oriade State Constituency at the venue. We dined and wined for hours.

“When we were about to leave the restaurant, we saw some thugs alighting from an 18-seater bus. We quickly retreated to the restaurant to avoid being attacked because of circumstances around the state.

“The thugs came in and shouted ‘That’s Teju, That’s Teju’. They started descended on him. Hon Taofeek Badmus was punched and he managed to escape instantly. While the hoodlums were attacking Teju, myself, Kehinde Adedeji, Wale Omolola and Dare Ogundotun attempted to rescue him.

“They shifted attention to us and they started attacking different people. Alhaji ‘Simple’, an elder brother to Senator Ajibola Basiru who is representing Osun Central Senatorial District was also attacked in the process. He was cut with a cutlass on the head before we managed to escape from the scene”, he said.

However, a source at the lounge claimed that nobody was attacked inside the lounge, but admitted that there was a fight outside which never got into the lounge.

The source added that the police arrived at the venue on time to put the situation under control.

Although, Hon. Taofeek did not pick his call but he stated on his Facebook message that he escaped from the venue unscathed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: