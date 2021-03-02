Breaking: Emir of Kagara is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gov. Bello mourns him

Abubakar Sani- Bello of Niger has mourned the demise of Alhaji Salihu Tanko, Emir of Kagara, describing his death as a great shock.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Tuesday, described the death of the emir as colossal loss to the state in general and the Kagara emirate.

“We have lost a first class emir, a member of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, an octogenarian and an elder statesman whose wise counsel has been of immense value to this administration and those before it in the state,” he said.

The Governor described the deceased as symbol of humility, patience and peace-loving person who has brought immense unity and progress to his emirate, adding that he would be greatly missed.

Bello commiserated with the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the immediate family and entire people of Kagara emirate.

He prayed Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in Jannatul Firdausi and the family the fortitude to be strong in this trying times.

Tanko, who died Tuesday, in Kagara of Rafi Local Government, was born on April 5, 1930 in Tegina and left behind wives, children and grandchildren.

He was appointed District Head of Tegina in 1971 and became a second class chief of Kagara in 1982 and subsequently elevated to the status of a first-class emir in 1991. (NAN)

