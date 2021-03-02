Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine arrives Nigeria

On 12:21 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

No COVID-19 vaccines for under-18 — PTFBy Sola Ogundipe

The long-awaited AstraZeneca – Oxford Covid-19 vaccines have arrived Nigeria. The vaccines arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport, Abuja around noon on Tuesday, onboard an Emirates airline.

At the airport to receive the vaccines were the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and Secretary General to the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

READ ALSO: Need to avoid ‘vaccine nationalism’

Also present were the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Director General, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, and the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu among others.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!