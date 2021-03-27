BREAKING: Aba North/South by-election: Explosion in Aba disrupts voting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

A substance suspected to be a bomb, has exploded at the Umuola Hall, Ward 8, Ogbor Hill, Aba North council, at the ongoing by-election into the Aba North/South federal constituency seat.

Vanguard gathered that no life was lost, but electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered to safety.

However, security agents stormed the area and restored order. As at the time of filing this report, voting has restarted.

A voter, who gave his Chinedu Eze said they were on queue when a loud sound enveloped the area and everyone fled.

ALSO READ: Bomb blast kills journalist

In his words; “We were on queue; some people were being accredited to cast their votes when we heard a loud sound. Everybody took to their their heels. It was a bomb and we didn’t know where it came from.”

As at press time, efforts to get the reaction of the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, was unsuccessful.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: