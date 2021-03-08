Borno constructs N2 billion motor park

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno Government Government is to expend over N2 billion in the construction of a modern motor park in Maiduguri.

Gov. Babagana Zulum made this known Monday in Maiduguri at the foundation laying ceremony of the park along Bama road.

Zulum said the occupier of an old motor park not far from the modern park would be relocated to the modern park while the old park would be demolished to pave the way for construction of a befitting mega secondary school project.

Also read:

He said the development to construct a befitting motor park was “in fulfilment of his campaign promises,” Zulum said.

Earlier, the Project Supervisor, Engr. Usman Monguno said the modern park project covers 49,000 square metres comprising terminus, 373 lock-up shops and 220 stalls.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Trade, Investment and Tourism, Hon Yerima Kareto, said 10 contractors were involved and had been paid mobilization fees of 15% for the 18 months project.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: