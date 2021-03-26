Borno assembly passes vote of confidence on Gov Zulum, denies impeachment rumour

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) on Friday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and strongly denied speculations in some social media platforms which went viral that the 23 Honourable House Members out of the 28 have concluded arrangement to impeach the Governor.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan said, although parliamentarian workers were on strike nationwide demanding total compliance with Finacial Autonomy, the lawmakers had to convene at the Assembly complex for Emergency Meeting, in view of its public importance to clear some rumours of impeachment against Governor Babagana Umara Zulum peddling in some Social Media platforms.

The passage of the Vote of Confidence at the floor of the House was sequel to an ‘Emergency and Matters of Public Importance’ moved by a member representing Kala Balge State Constituency who doubles as the Majority Leaders, Hon Dige Mohammed which was seconded by a member representing Abadam Constituency, Hon. Jamuna Bang.

Deliberating, all the members unanimously dissociated themselves from the purported move of impeachment rumours.

The lawmakers also denied reports in some online platforms linking them with baseless and unfounded allegations, insisting that they are strongly behind Governor Zulum to ensure peace return back to the state.

The House noted that “It firmly believes in the leadership style and capabilities of Governor Zulum’s all-inclusive governance, who is passionate about the plights of every Borno citizens irrespective of political, ethnic or religious inclinations.

The House unanimously called on those perpetrating such baseless allegations using social media, which is the only platforms for ‘gratification of fake news to desist, as it is ready to partner with security agencies to arrest and punish anybody who want to cause disaffection in the state polity.

