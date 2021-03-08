Bonny Deep Seaport: FG not sincere on project’s delivery — Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

…APC has no plan, no feeling, can’t think -Lamido

Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike says Federal Government (FG) was never willing to executive the Bonny Deep Sea Port it conceived for Rivers state and was only deceiving the people from the outset.

Wike expressed the feeling Monday at the inauguration of Rumuji -Ibaa-Obelle-Isiopko Road in Rivers state performed by former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido who also bashed the All Progressives Congress (APC) as ruling without vision and feeling for the people.

Wike declared, “Let them (FG) tell us what they had done for Rivers state. I hear they want to flag off railways narrow gauge from here (Rivers) to Maiduguri. Is that what we need?

“They want to do Bonny Deep Sea Port, for how many years now? Before the drawings will come out, has the government not gone? In their hearts, they know they’ll not do it. They only have this year, next year is a political year.

“We cannot be deceived any longer. PDP is a party that Nigerians and Rivers people have seen that have the zeal, and commitment to save Nigerians.”

On the newly commissioned project, he told benefiting communities, “Those from Isiopko, Obele, Ibaa and Rumuji, will look back and reflect on how this road was. Do not forget it easily.

“Today, all of us can come back home. All of us can go to the market. We can all drive freely; those from Isiopko can pass through and go to Emohua. Those from Rumuji and all of you can pass through and go to the airport.

“This is what development is all about. Development is not about giving you money. It is all about making the environment conducive for economic activities to thrive.

“There is no way the government can share money with everybody. But it has a duty to make the environment conducive for you to work and find food to eat.”

Alhaji Lamido, shortly before inaugurating the project, said, “When APC came on board, they had no programme, no plan. The only thing they had was to flush out PDP from the government because we were performing, we were organised, because we were committed, compassionate and very humane”

He explained that remodelling of the nation’s airports, rehabilitation of railway and reform in the power sector are all PDP initiatives and not that of the APC.

“They (APC) can’t think. They have no vision, they have no feeling, no compassion. They are there for the power and the power is there tormenting them because the power was abused”, he stated.

