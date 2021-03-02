Boko Haram retakes Borno LG, residents trapped

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Armed Boko Haram sect loaded with an unspecified number of gun trucks on Monday evening invaded Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno state and overwhelmed a military base, wreaking havoc.

The incident continued unabated as the insurgents stormed a Humanitarian Hub and razed it down, even as thousands of residents were trapped as they receive directives and ideologies from the Boko Haram sect currently hoisting their flags in different locations.

As it is, the number of casualties on the sides of the military, the terrorists and civilians is yet unknown, as efforts to get confirmation from Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, proved abortive at press time.

Unfortunately, innocent civilians are feared dead as a result of the crossfire.

Sources said, the insurgents after capturing the town which is about 75km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital, were not after the lives of civilians as long as they comply with them.

A trapped resident, Ali Usmanu told Vanguard correspondent on phone that the insurgents succeeded in burning down the newly reconstructed Council Secretariat, Police Post, Schools and other public structures in the town.

This destruction is coming barely 48hours when Governor Babagana Umara Zulum visited Dikwa and spent some days distributing food, non-food items and cash amounting to over N100 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the town.

