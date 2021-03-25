Breaking News
Binatone unveil Easter promotional package for customers

Binatone customers in Nigeria are in for attractive promotions on purchases they make to mark this year’s Easter celebration, the Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, the Sole distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr Prasun Banerjee has disclosed.

According to him, Binatone, a United Kingdom brand with a heritage of over 60 years is offering its customers nationwide promotional offers upon the purchase of its products like a wide range of fans- stand / industrial / tower/wall fans & Air coolers, as well as on Power products including stabilizers, voltage protectors & extension boxes.

Also available on kitchen appliances including blenders with unbreakable jug & ice crushing facility, Juicers, kettles, gas cookers. yam pounders as well as its range of irons, garment steamers for large size clothes and hair clippers.

“Another opportunity awaits members of the public to buy Binatone top of the range products during the Easter as we offer value for money products to our customers with two years warranty.”

He disclosed that apart from the two-year warranty, all products purchased at the shops, supermarkets and from its numerous dealers nationwide are backed up with effective after-sales service.
