Benue PDP Reps caucus leader, Okwu condemns attack on Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

…says Ortom should not be killed for saying the truth

The Benue Peoples Democratic Party, PDP caucus leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Samson Okwu has condemned the attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Okwu who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Abuja described the attempted assassination of Ortom as barbaric and that the accusation finger should be allowed to comb all directions.

Recall that the Benue Governor’s convoy was attacked in Markurdi on Saturday afternoon but escaped by the whiskers.

The governor had to run a race of his life as he had to cover one and a half kilometres to take cover as bullets were rained on his convoy.

The Benue Reps caucus leader said” a man should not be killed for saying the truth on security matters in Nigeria.

“Ortom is a peace-loving Nigerian that should not be sacrificed for baring his mind on the terrible state of insecurity in Nigeria.

“We give God all the glory that our Governor escaped the assassin’s bullets but I repeat, our Governor must not be killed for saying the truth.

