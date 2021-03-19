Vanguard Logo

Bello tasks new Army commandant on crimes in Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Soni Daniel

KOGI State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has charged the new Commandant of the Nigerian Army Records, Chari Megumeri Barracks Lokoja, Major General Gbolahan, to ensure the state records no crime during his stay as head of the military formations in Kogi.

Speaking while receiving General Gbolahan in Lokoja, Governor Bello said the role of the military in providing security cannot be overemphasised. He said when he came into office in 2015, he inherited a state where crimes reigned supreme, noting that it was the military and other sister security agencies in the state that helped in the quick stabilisation of his administration.

Bello revealed that the perfect synergy between the security agencies and his administration as well as the relationships with the people of the state resulted in greater success his administration has recorded most especially in the area of crime fighting.

The governor charged General Gbolahan to cultivate the spirit of personal relationship to enable his personnel to relate well with sister agencies and the people of the state to be able to get useful information that will help in fighting insecurity.

In his remarks, General Gbolahan commended Governor Yahaya Bello for his efforts in fighting insecurity in the state, stressing that he was aware of the governor’s position in ensuring a peaceful Kogi State.

While assuring the governor of his cooperation and commitment, General Gbolahan who came from the Defence Intelligence Agency where he served as deputy chief defence intelligence, said he and his personnel were up to the task in the discharge of their duties.

